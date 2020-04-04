Seeing and teaching machines: Italian doctors diagnose A.I. COVID-19 in China

Every day, overworked Italian medical technicians upload detailed images of Italian lungs to a computer server at Rome’s Underground Radiation Research Institute. Scanning volumes are in the thousands due to the worsening Italian coronavirus crisis.

Conversely, the increase is what Roman labs are looking for. The reason is that there is a diagnostic tool that uses AI inside the server, and its developers say that if a person is infected with a coronavirus, it can be detected very quickly in less than a minute. The more images the server captures, the more likely it is that the server will ultimately be useful to Italian physicians at the forefront of a catastrophic outbreak.

The technology, called “Infer-Read”, was developed by Chinese startup InferVISION and gained international attention this winter due to the growing outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus. The 400-bed Polyclinic Biomedical University Hospital in Rome, where the lab is located, is the first in Europe to license Chinese technology and focus on fighting infectious diseases.

The Italian experience provides a glimpse of the potential and limitations of A.I.’s role in combating coronavirus outbreaks. Although the Chinese system failed to meet some early promises of enabling diagnosis without human intervention, it has accelerated the diagnostic process in a potentially life-saving manner.

“This new kind of system doesn’t work by itself, but it can be a very important tool to assist skilled radiologists,” said a coordinator at the Imaging Center at the Polyclinic Biomedical University Hospital. One Bruno Beomonte Zobel said. “Once we have acquired images of 500 suspected coronavirus cases, the system is very good at judging that only 200 of them deserve close examination by a radiologist. Such a time saver Is extraordinary. “

We have a lot. As of Friday morning, COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, killed nearly 14,000 Italians. Meanwhile, health officials warn that the total number of confirmed cases across Italy is over 115,000, and that the actual number could be much higher if undiagnosed cases remain untested.

Coronavirus, or something more ordinary?

Earlier this year, Chinese doctors used InferVISION technology to overwhelm hospital staff, patients who arrived in an emergency ward with an awkward cough, for example, more common pneumonia and bronchitis.

The InferVISION system is based on machine learning. Such a diagnosis relies heavily on image recognition algorithms that examine approximately 600 digital images of a patient’s lungs. The physician supplies it to a standard CT, or computed tomography, scan. This is the type available in almost all clinics in developed countries. Outside of China, health care professionals have warned that over-reliance on CT chest scans for coronavirus diagnosis until further efficacy studies are performed. The Chinese, however, are bullish on custom, as they have an A.I. role. Flag the disease successfully.

InferVISION software is designed to read chest scans and flag patients who appear to be infected with a coronavirus. Traditional testing is done within 20 seconds, not hours or days. A major selling point for Italians was that the system could diagnose directly from the scan. There is no need for a technician to wait. [In the end, Italians have decided that it is best to give human oversight to technology.]

In Italy, where more than 60 doctors and health professionals died after capturing the coronavirus, time-saving advances could be a life saver. The usual test method relies on a swab in the nose or throat. Testing in the field can result in a diagnosis in about a day, but an unbearable three-day wait is more common.

I learned it from experience. I was in Milan, a hotbed of infectious disease, just before Italy announced a national blockade. A few days later, I started to fever and had a slight cough. The virologist I interviewed persuaded me to take the test. He taught me how to do the test quickly. What followed was three sleepless nights.

Testing has returned to negative. But if such an option were available, I would be glad to choose something faster.

See training

According to Beomonte Zobel, Chinese technology has its limitations. To start, diagnostic tools had to be trained on lung scans from thousands of infected Italians to build a reliable diagnostic model for more Italians. It suggests that such tools are only effective in countries that are actively testing and have high numbers of infections.

Also, this is not a ready-made solution. What the system learned about infected Chinese in Hubei Province does not fully apply in Italy. Only after the tool analyzed repeatedly uploaded images of the suspected Italian case was it possible to reliably find chest scans that showed signs of coronavirus infection. In addition, what we learned in Italy may not allow physicians from other countries to get a head start in diagnosing coronavirus-infected lungs.

“In China, the system could not rely on what it had learned. Italians have different [physical] characteristics., Beomonte Zobel told Fortune, on average, at least ten years older. ” He explained that these differences were sufficient to conclude that Italian physicians needed to train tools on local cases to make a more accurate diagnosis. “Because the virus also mutates, it is slightly different from the Chinese virus.”

It took most of the month to overcome that learning curve, but now the Beomonte Zobel team is growing rapidly. He anticipates that the lab will be able to process “hundreds” of tests per day from anywhere in the country. Currently, they are on about 150 battlefields every day. That somewhat lower number is due to Italian red tape relating to data protection and privacy rules, he said, rather than any flaws in technology.

“Italian bureaucracy can be as complicated as the coronavirus,” Beomonte Zobel joked.

Featured technology

The rapid spread of coronavirus outbreaks has sparked lively debate about the appropriate tools needed to fight infection. For example, a series of studies have emerged in recent weeks, questioning the effectiveness of using CT scans alone to make accurate coronavirus diagnoses. For example, the American Society of Radiology warns members that a Covid-19 chest scan is “not specific and overlaps with other infections,” but nevertheless, ” Test patients, accept patients, or provide other treatments for COVID-19. “They conclude that” ACR is very cautious when taking this approach. ”

Beomonte Zobel is aware of these questions. Therefore, he says, the final call must be made by a trained radiologist. However, he noted that the Italian experience with the “Infer-Read” system has already greatly accelerated the diagnosis.

Need more testing

The competition to develop reliable and speedy Covid-19 test systems has faced more than one million emergencies worldwide in recent weeks. The US Food and Drug Administration quickly tracked a new system developed last week by Abbott Laboratories that promises to detect positive cases within 5 minutes and promises to detect negative cases within 13 minutes. Abbott technology is a portable device that operates differently than the InferVISION device and does not rely on a chest scan. Rather, it is a molecular test kit that attempts to detect the presence of a fragment of the patient’s coronavirus genome from a nasopharyngeal swab. The other, developed by Henry Schein Inc., relies on a blood sample and promises results within 15 minutes.

Forefront physicians are reassured to see all sorts of innovations to speed up detection when it means saving lives.

Back in Rome, Beomonte Zobel said that diagnostic tools such as the AI-based InferVISION system would be the only line of defense against outbreaks in Italy, where more than 2,000 new cases per day are still occurring. He said no one was asking.

“This is not going to change the way,” he said. “It speeds up the diagnosis of the patient it sees. But the main benefit is not at this time. This is one step in the process of preparing for the next pandemic.”

More must-read coronavirus coverage provided by Fortune:

-Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Stimulation Check

-Research says social distance generates $ 8 trillion in economic benefits

—Can’t you afford an apartment? This startup wants to sell you one share

—Lessons learned from the last three bear markets

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Screening: US tax deadline changed from April 15 to July 15

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] How to Check for Coronavirus