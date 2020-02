As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper Fabolous actually appears to be like like he’s experience or die for his. The hip-hop veteran went on the web this 7 days to share a boo’d up shot of himself alongside his queen.

Large Info: This 7 days, Fab jumped on Instagram with a slideshow of epic moments twinning together with his bae Emily B.

Watch this write-up on Instagram If it’s deep ample it’ll uncover its way to the floor [shot by @dversace94] A submit shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Feb 21, 2020 at four: 34pm PST

Right before You Go: Em also flooded her Instagram web page with moments boo’d up with Fab.

Perspective this put up on Instagram Explain to me not to do anything and I will do it 2 times and just take images 💋 A write-up shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on Feb 19, 2020 at two: 22pm PST