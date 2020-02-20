[seems-like-picard-is-making-an-attempt-to-sneak-into-the-terrible-location]

Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Evan Evagora Image: Trae Patton (CBS All Entry)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Accessibility, 3: 01 a.m.): Today’s Picard sees Jean-Luc and the La Sirena crew head to Freecloud to extract Bruce Maddox, and the huge information is that Seven Of 9 (Jeri Ryan) is alongside for the experience. But the factor we can’t halt fixating on is this: Is Freecloud in the Bad Location? Since these costumes confident do make them search like they are making an attempt to crash a party in the Undesirable Position.

We kid, of program. Here’s Zack Handlen on last week’s episode:

I’m not guaranteed what to make of the Picard we’re viewing in Picard. It is been a couple several years because I’ve viewed substantially Next Gen, but I just cannot support considering there is a hole among the way Picard is now, and the way he the moment was, which I’m battling to reconcile. To an extent, I imagine this hole is intentional. Much of what we have viewed in these 1st 4 episodes has been a commentary on the way Picard looms in the well-liked consciousness (a determine of compassionate, benevolent authority) and the way such an impact can fall short to reside up to its personal typical. And but, I cannot shake the emotion that we’re lacking some piece of the puzzle to demonstrate how then became now, a thing a lot more complicated than basically “time.”

Most likely we’ll discover extra on Freecloud, but no matter, we unquestionably get to see far more of Seven Of 9, and that is great. Continue to keep an eye out for Zack’s recap.

