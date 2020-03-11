‘Seen what the BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move – India news

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh caused by the resignation of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday. Scindia announced his resignation from the party after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi along with Home Allies Minister Amit Shah.

Scindia was scheduled to join the BJP this afternoon at 12:30.

“In times of economic distress, the BJP’s priority is to overthrow a stable government, which shows that the party is not interested in economic issues. We saw what the BJP did in Karnataka, that the people wanted the BJP in the MP, they would vote for them. If people left Congress for personal reasons, then it’s sad, “said Gogoi, one of seven lawmakers who were subject to disqualification last week for a ruckus in Parliament. He is a Member of Parliament from Caliabor in Assam.

In other news, the Congress Parliamentary Party adopted a resolution on Tuesday evening endorsing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after Scindia resigned.

In his letter of resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote: “Although my goal and purpose is the same as it was from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe that I am unable to do so. more within this party. “

A BJP official said, “For the time being, it seems likely that he (Scindia) will formally join the BJP and his name could be suggested as a (Rajya Sabha) candidate from the BJP party in Madhya Pradesh,” he said party official.

Although Scindia did not make further announcement, Yashodhara Scindia, BJP leader and Scindi’s aunt, described his decision as “ghar wapsi”.

Congress and BJP have moved in to protect their legislators as the power quarrel in Madhya Pradesh is already on the numbers and 22 Congress MPs, including six ministers, have resigned.

According to ANI news agency, BJP lawmakers have flown from Bhopal to Delhi; arrived at a luxury hotel in Gurugram in the early hours of Wednesday. The Congress is likely to move its MLAs from Bhopal to Jaipur during the day, the news agency further reported.

