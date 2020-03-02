seeya’s-songs-experience-rise-on-tunes-charts-after-“sugar-man”-visual-appeal

Lady group SeeYa’s earlier strike songs are viewing a new rise on tunes charts!

As of March 2 at 9 a.m. KST, SeeYa’s 2007 song “Love Greeting” was ranked No. 28 on Melon’s realtime chart. The song also charted at No. 22 on Genie, No. 24 on Flo, No. 7 on Soribada, and No. 11 on Bugs.

In overall, four of SeeYa’s songs ranked within just the Prime 100 on Melon: “Love Greeting,” “Crazy Really like Song” (No. 37), “Shoes” (No. 77), and their debut observe “Scent of a Woman” (No. 83).

On February 21, SeeYa reunited for the to start with time in nearly ten several years on JTBC’s “Sugar Person 3” to perform their aged music and to speak about why they disbanded. After their visual appearance grew to become a hot matter on the web, their music re-entered the charts.

Final week, SeeYa’s Lee Bo Ram posted a image of the charts on Instagram and wrote, “4 songs that have charted in… How can I specific my gratitude?”

