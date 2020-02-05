Seffner-Mann charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after abuse of 3-year-old, MPs say

Courtesy of HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 27-year-old man was charged with attempted second-degree murder and child abuse after Hillsborough County MPs claimed he had physically abused a 3-year-old girl in at least three cases.

Devin Mendez reportedly admitted three cases of knocking, choking, or beating the 3-year-old child, each time leaving visible wounds on the girl’s body.

In the first incident, Mendez said he pressed the child to her face and inflicted a lip, an injured face, a concussion, and a broken wrist. The child reportedly lost consciousness for about 15 minutes and woke up dazed and sick.

In the second incident, Mendez reportedly admitted to grabbing the child around the neck for about 10 seconds to keep him from crying. Mendez’s actions left bruises around the child’s neck and petechiae in the left eye.

In the last incident, which Mendez is said to have admitted, the deputies said he hit the child three times, leaving several bruises all over his body.

Hillsborough County’s sheriff’s office said Mendez had not received medical help for the girl after any of the incidents, and told the child’s mother that the child had died each time.

Mendez was arrested and booked on the Orient Road Jail.

