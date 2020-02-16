[Seguin’s time beyond regulation intention presents the stars a four-three victory over Canadians – Up Information Details Dallas / Fort Worthy of]

MONTREAL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Tyler Seguin scored twice, which include the additional time winner, to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory around the Montreal Canadians.

Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars, who shed 3- in advance of recovering.

Joe Pavelski had two assists just after missing two online games because of to an injury, as the Stars extended their profitable streak to four game titles and enhanced to 6-one-1 in their last 8 online games.

Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins ​​scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have shed 4 straight.

Ben Bishop produced 28 saves and defeat Montreal’s Carey Value, who allowed 4 targets in 26 pictures.

