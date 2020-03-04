seigen-tokuzawa-and-masaki-hayashi-sort-a-musical-duo-from-the-‘roots-of-soul’

Mixing two distinctive things together in some cases doesn’t do the job. Allow on your own straightforward factors like different natural materials, two distinctive persons can not always be expected to do the job as a pair. In the instance of Masaki Hayashi and Seigen Tokuzawa, on the other hand, that problems in some way fizzles absent, leaving only a seamless performing relationship.

On “Drift,” the duo exhibit more than a 10 years of operating alongside one another. However it is a ordinarily classical pairing of piano, performed by Hayashi, with Tokuzawa’s cello, the outcomes are not moored in any specific port of get in touch with rather, legitimate to the album’s name, the music drifts.

Which is just what Tokuzawa, 43, states he meant when requested about the overarching experience of the album.

“It’s just the exact same which means as the title,” he claims. “Drifting in the sea, in the drinking water, in the air, in the inside of, in a parallel planet.”

For the album to be these types of a seemingly carefree perform of artwork pretty much doesn’t make feeling. Tokuzawa and Hayashi met far more than a ten years back when playing in Latin-infused jazz ensemble Naruyoshi Kikuchi y Pepe Tormento Azucarar (which supplied the soundtrack for 2012’s “Lupin III: The Female Referred to as Fujiko Mine” animated film).

“The band was progressive with polyrhythms, total of emotion and really challenging to participate in,” Tokuzawa says. “He (Hayashi) swam freely in the tune, like a dolphin! I was basically dumbfounded.”

Also, Hayashi, 41, calls Tokuzawa’s effectiveness in the ensemble “impressive.”

It was to be the Wonderful East Japan Earthquake of 2011 (“sadly,” says Tokuzawa) that saw the start of their musical knowledge.

“On Feb. 27, 2011, just just before the earthquake, we experienced a live performance in the foyer of the Nerima Art Museum (in Tokyo),” claims Hayashi. “It was a quite great efficiency.”

Quickly next the devastating quake — the most highly effective earthquake ever recorded in Japan and, according to the Planet Bank, the world’s costliest natural disaster — Tokuzawa composed a track, on which Hayashi performed, for charity album “moss.”

The brainchild of Japanese label Cote Labo, the album was donated to an “independent audio store in Sendai in the stricken region so that persons there could pay attention to it at all periods,” according to the label’s description of the album.

“We hope that the folks at the stricken area can sleep becoming relieved and comfortable by this album,” the label said.

Recorded at Nerima Artwork Museum, Tokuzawa’s keep track of, “tsugi hug e,” is a very simple, cyclical tragedy of seem with aching strains of cello that culminate in a rich crescendo in which Hayashi’s piano crashes and glitters: a poignant piece of songs that is as brooding and tearful as it is explosive. It was at this minute that the duo genuinely came alongside one another.

“At that time I could truly feel for the to start with time the relationship between his deep musicality and my personal heart,” suggests Hayashi. “I feel the duo challenge actually commenced here.”

On paper, nonetheless, the two artists appear to be wildly at odds with each individual other.

Tokuzawa’s classical qualifications contains composing songs for tv documentaries and news segments, alongside with a contribution to the soundtrack for Nintendo Wii Change video match “Splatoon” in 2015.

Hayashi, on the other hand, has his roots in contributing to a stable of major names. He began joining Takio Ito & Takio Band on its 1997 South American tour and has considering the fact that played as a session musician for Kiyoshi Hasegawa, Ringo Sheena, Lisa Ono and Sadao Watanabe, as properly as outfits like Blue Take note Tokyo All-Star Jazz Orchestra.

Both of those have their very own bands. Hayashi’s Ma o Kanaderu, a jazzy, post-bebop troupe, unveiled its next outing in 2018 in the meantime, Tokuzawa heads up anonymass, an indie-pop trio leaning more toward nominal toy sounds and experimental flavors.

But in spite of those dissimilarities, it all operates.

Tokuzawa is brief to remove the kind of containers that push releases make for musicians, who are typically quoted as becoming this or that at the behest of media retailers hungry for digestible tales. For him, it appears to be, things are under no circumstances pretty that basic.

“I grew up listening to a selection of tunes, not just classical songs,” he states. “Hayashi also has a deep history. I feel that the musical roots are not important, but he has the exact rhythm of ‘the roots of soul.’”

Certainly, the initially two tracks on the album — “Elect” and “Einstein Effect” — illustrate these “roots of the soul” that Tokuzawa talks about. On “Elect,” Hayashi’s piano is atmospheric and miasmic, making it possible for Tokuzawa’s cello to scream and shout, unearthly and virtuosic the gravely “Einstein Result,” having said that, features a rhythmic lower piano keeping time with Tokuzawa rapping on the cello’s overall body, each now and then a gleaming prosper of piano splashing in the soundscape, like a pebble thrown into a nonetheless pond.

What these two tracks present, basically, is understanding when not to do issues as much as knowing when to do things — a musical kūki o yomu (studying the air) that guarantees harmony in the sound.

“The duo is ‘conversation’ alone,” confirms Tokuzawa. “It is often ‘conversation.’”

Citing his own track record, Hayashi confirms that he picked up experience together the way that led to the seamless zeal and dynamism that make “Drift” as exciting to hear to as it is thrilling.

“I’ve acquired a large amount of musical essences from huge names, and one of the essential factors is the angle for participating in audio,” he suggests. “It’s important to regard each individual other. If there are distinct components from my feelings, some sections do not generate, and some elements fully abide by the opponent’s tips.”

Hayashi says Tokuzawa’s cello tone and his piano tone mix properly.

“I like to participate in alongside with the songs, and I consider Seigen also likes to improvise,” he claims. “I hope that we can share the musicality of every single other by means of performances.”

It appears to be that the two minds that have established “Drift” are a effectively-built match. Alongside both equally confessing a regard for the other’s craft, and each currently being truly talented and skilled musicians, there is a need to make a little something new in spite — or most likely for the reason that of — their differing backgrounds.

“I consider creating a new model is synonymous with exploring the roots,” Tokuzawa states.

These “roots” prolong to the likes and dislikes of the duo as a whole. Just take the deal with songs, for illustration: “Venus in Furs” (The Velvet Underground), built into sensuous sound by the duo, and the galloping, contemporary idyll of “Iambic nine Poetry” (Squarepusher) showcase a various, but plainly shared, taste in musical aesthetics.

Taking care to deal with damaging house as nicely as seem itself, and drawing on their capabilities and activities, Hayashi and Tokuzawa have produced a present day masterpiece in “Drift.” It is neither submit-classical, nor ambient or experimental: It is as an alternative the genreless consequence of two absolutely free minds who, combining their differences, are increased than the sum of their sections.

“Drift” will be unveiled on March 4 . For a lot more data, take a look at flau.jp/releases/drift.