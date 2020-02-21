[Seimone Augustus heads to Los Angeles immediately after 14 seasons with Minnesota Lynx – Up News Information]

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Seimone Augustus remaining the Minnesota Lynx soon after 14 seasons to be a part of Los Angeles Sparks.

The WNBA guard, Augustus, was a vital piece of four championship groups in Minnesota, who chosen her with the initial basic range of LSU in 2006. With Maya Moore on a activity break and Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson retired, the Lynx are in reconstruction method.

%MINIFYHTML85d24954f460ad9d1e8db943658cdf3311% %MINIFYHTML85d24954f460ad9d1e8db943658cdf3312%

Following their final title in 2017, when they conquer the Sparks in the WNBA remaining, Lynx missing in the to start with round of the playoffs in each of the last two yrs.

Seimone Augustus (credit history: Up News Info)

Augustus, who has appeared in eight WNBA Star game titles and received three Olympic gold medals with the US Crew. UU., It has professional averages of 15.nine factors per video game and 48% of shots from the subject.

“Via intense playoff battles and time with teammates from the United States, I have occur to know Sparks’ character and his motivation to gain,” Augustus stated in a statement distributed by Sparks. “I am enthusiastic to join pals who are now teammates to pursue one more championship.”

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, in a assertion dispersed by the group: “Training Seimone Augustus was one particular of the finest joys of my existence as a mentor and I desire him nicely though expressing goodbye to the Twin Towns for now.”

(© Copyright 2020 The Related Push. All legal rights reserved. This materials may perhaps not be posted, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)