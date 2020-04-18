Seinfeld Inspired Too Hot to Handle?

We have Seinfeld to thank for Too Hot to Handle? Type.

Too Hot to Handle, Netflix’s latest reality series, features sexy singles isolated with their eyes for a $ 100,000 prize. Going back to the usual reality show plans, participants at Too Hot to Handle cannot join in any way or they risk losing their prize money.

Laura Gibson, the creative director of Talkback, the production company behind the series, told Deadline that the classic Seinfeld episode “The Contest” was an old favorite. In the episode, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) all enter the competition to determine who can survive without masturbating.

“One of my favorite shows is Seinfeld and my favorite episode is ‘The Contest.’ I thought there was a show in it. It was coupled with the fact that one of my friends was on Tinder at the time and he showed me a exchange with a man and in two messages, he sent him a picture. That’s what dating is today, ” Gibson told Deadline. “So we have to go out there and help people. I thought, ‘Isn’t it interesting to do a reality show where instead of trying to get all these hot people to be with them, why don’t we try and keep them out of each other.’ sexier than not being able to have sex, nothing drives you crazy. “

The show delivers singles from around the world to exotic Mexican locations with A.I. host, Lana, to tell them what’s going on.

All episodes of the first season of Too Hot to Handle are now live on Netflix.