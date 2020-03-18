Selangor law enforcement launch Op Covid-19 to be certain public adhere to motion manage purchase | Malaysia

A general look at of the deserted Aeon Shopping mall in Shah Alam as the motion handle buy kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, 18 Mac — Selangor police nowadays launched an procedure codenamed “Op Covid-19” to be certain the persons in the condition adhere to the motion management get which came into outcome from right now till March 31.

Selangor Prison Investigation Section main, Datuk Fadzil Ahmad claimed the procedure which began at 8 pm nowadays would concentration on well-liked spots throughout the condition especially in key metropolitan areas,” he instructed a press convention here now.

Fadzi mentioned all district police headquarters statewide had also been instructed to perform roadblocks at their respective areas to ensure that persons would not leave their houses with out a valid purpose.

He explained in the course of the early phase of the procedure, law enforcement aim on offering information rather of taking action from those people who are unsuccessful to adhere to the get in accordance with the Avoidance and Control of Infectious Disorder Act 1988.

“For the time getting, we will concentration on disseminating precise details about the movement manage buy to distinct any confusion that may crop up between them,” he mentioned.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday introduced that Malaysia would be positioned underneath a nationwide movement command purchase from March 18 to 31 to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

The order, between other people entails detailed restriction on actions and community gatherings, including religious, athletics, social and cultural pursuits. — Bernama