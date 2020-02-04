Selangor-Mann is the first Malaysian to test positive for Wuhan virus Malaysia

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during the World Cancer Day event in Kuala Lumpur on February 4, 2020. – Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

Dzulkefly said the man traveled to Singapore from January 16-23 to attend a meeting attended by several foreign delegates, including from China.

“He returned to Malaysia on January 23 and was treated for fever and cough in a private hospital on January 29.

Then on February 2, he was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and to the isolation ward. It was confirmed yesterday for the 2019 nCoV, ”said Dzulkefly.

He said the patient was stable and the Ministry of Health had contacted his counterpart in Singapore to start contacting them.

