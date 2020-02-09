Selangor risks home advantage through stadium roof damage Sports

Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd, MFL’s chief operating officer, was quoted as having submitted a proposal to FAS to immediately repair the Shah Alam stadium, including the canopy. – Picture of Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, February 9 – Selangor is at risk of not being able to play at Shah Alam Stadium in the upcoming Malaysian League (M-League) season, like Darul Ehsan Facilities Management (DEFM), the party responsible for stadium management , admits will not be able to repair a damaged roof in time for the season opener on February 28th.

Mohd Fahmi Mohd Nordin, head of DEFM business development, said the initial inspection by the Malaysian Football League did not touch the damage and focused more on improving the surface of the field and the condition of the changing room.

“We (DEFM) will be holding another round with MFL and the Football Association of Selangor over the next few days, so let’s wait and see which decision is made first.” The previous inspection was more about specifications, and the MFL gave no feedback on the roof, ”he said to Bernama.

He said DEFM could only guarantee that the spectators’ safety facilities would be closely monitored until repairs were made if Selangor were allowed to continue using the stadium.

“We won’t be able to fix the roof damage before the season opens, but we’ll keep a close eye on it from time to time, especially during thunderstorms,” ​​he said.

Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the MFL, was quoted as having submitted a proposal to the FAS to repair the stadium, including the canopy, immediately the week before the season started. – Bernama