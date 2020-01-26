Selection of the best Dawgs players, games, moments of the decade

The look back at the past decade of Georgian football is reminiscent of the old introduction to ABC’s “Wide World of Sports”, which praises “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat … the human drama of sporting competition”.

Yes, Dawgs fans experienced it all in 2010-2019: 10 years with incredible heights, heartbreaking lows and some mediocre days that shouldn’t be mentioned.

Reading the blawgs that I wrote in that decade brought back some very good memories – and some that still make me shiver. Or flinch (should have stuck the ball 15 seconds ahead … the Prayer-at-Jordan hare … and Seconds and 26 as three prime examples).

Wallowing in misery is not what I do today. This is a look at the best of the decade for the Dawgs.

Center David Andrews and quarterback Aaron Murray celebrate a win. (AJC file)

I have to admit that putting together the most memorable players, games, games and moments of this decade was easy in some ways and much more difficult in other ways, especially when it came to deciding who would team up in certain positions for all decades The Dawgs should have a wealth of top-notch talent. (You can easily choose between Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel?)

Other decisions were clear (at least for me), especially the quarterback positionwhat I wrote about a few weeks ago.

Maybe you agree with my decisions, or maybe you think I got out of hand with some of them. This is the fun of this kind of exercise. Do not hesitate to share your own thoughts about the best of UGA football in the 2010s.

Well, first of all my All-Decade Dawgs:

offense

Center: David Andrews, Runner up: Ben Jones.

attacks: Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wynn. Award: John Theus.

guards: Cordy Glenn, Lamont Gaillard (who also played middle).

Tight end: Orson Charles, Jeb Blazevich.

Wide receiver: Malcolm Mitchell, Javon Wims, Tavarres King, A.J. Green. * Award: Chris Conley, Terry Godwin.

QB: Aaron Murray. Runner up: Jake Fromm.

tailgate: Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel (A tossup, but a completely healthy Gurley gets the nod).

Defender: Christian Payne, Quavon Hicks, (What the hell, Georgia had been a full-back and unlike for most of the decade Kirby Smart, I am a defender. The throw would be more effective if an FB gives the direction, I think.)

defense

Roquan Smith celebrates Georgia’s victory in the SEC championship. (Curtis Compton / AJC)

Line of defense: John Atkins, Jonathan Ledbetter and John Jenkins,

Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Jarvis Jones and Justin Houston *

Alec Ogletree. Award: Davin Bellamy, Leonard Floyd.

Cornerbacks: Deandre Baker, Sanders Commings. Runner-up: Damian Swann, Maurice Smith, Aaron Davis (The last two both played back nickel).

collateral: Baccari Rambo, J.R. Reed. Runner up: Dominick Sanders.

specialists

Gamblers: Drew Butler. Runner up: Cameron Nizialek. *

Place Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, Runner up: Marshall Morgan.

returnees: Isaiah McKenzie. Runner-up: Mecole Hardman, Brandon Boykin.

* Green, Houston and Nizialek have only played one season for Georgia in the past ten years, but they deserve their places.

And now to other highlights of the decade …

The most memorable games

2012: Georgia 17, Florida 9. A terrific run by Malcolm Mitchell after a fourth-quarter pass from Aaron Murray and a duel brought Georgia into the lead. However, the game against the second-placed Gators was dominated by a Georgian defense that forced six sales, including a Jarvis Jones player-saver in the end.

Todd Gurley returns a kickoff for a score in the 2014 win over Clemson. (AJC file)

2013: Georgia 44, LSU 41. With ESPN’s “College GameDay” in the city and the eyes of the nation at the quarterback showdown between former roommates Aaron Murray and Zach Mettenberger, The resulting “redout” game was one of the most exciting I have ever seen and is still the loudest I have ever heard from the first whistle to the final whistle at Sanford Stadium.

2014: Georgia 45, Clemson 21. Todd Gurley won 293 yards, scored 4 touchdowns and Nick Chubb literally ran out of shoes on his debut as a freshman when Georgia pulled away to victory in the second half Dabo Swinneys Tigers, who suffered only one defeat in the second half, passed 15 meters and not a meter on the ground.

2017: Georgia 20, Notre Dame 19. The first big road test for Jake Fromm was not a nice game as the two teams competed 17 times, eight times from Georgia, in a largely defensive battle. But the Dawgs held out and eventually won on a Rod Blankenship field goal. The first of some exciting moments in this magical season.

New Year 2018: Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 The Dawgs’ double Rose Bowl win over the Sooners in the College Football Playoff drove them to the national championship game against Alabama a week later. It is the game with the highest score in the history of the grandfather of the bowl games and is second to me after Sugar Bowl’s victory over Notre Dame in January 1981.

Award: The SEC “Revenge” championship won against Auburn in 2017 … Florida’s absolute supremacy in Jacksonville that same season … and the Dawgs’ hard victory against Notre Dame Between the Hedges in 2019.

The most memorable pieces

2011, Florida: A draw between the two fourth touchdowns goes against the Gators in 2011 Michael Bennett and Tavarre’s King. Both were a great catch, but Aaron Murray Place the ball exactly where it needed to be.

2012, Florida: Jarvis Jones to remove the ball from Florida Jordan Reed when he was close to the gate, he secured Georgia the most important win of the season.

Terry Godwin makes the catch of the year against Notre Dame in 2017. (Perry McIntyre / UGA)

2013, LSU: Follow number 6 tiger 41-37 with 4:14 left, Aaron Murray posed a 25-yard touchdown pass Justin Scott Wesley with 1:47 on the clock.

2014: Clemson: Todd Gurleys The return of more than 100 meters was a matter of beauty, which demonstrated its deceptive speed.

2017, Notre Dame: Terry Godwins The one-handed acrobatic touchdown catch and falling back third and target was one of the best games in a season of great games. NBC Sports called it the “catch of the year”.

Award: Include the flea flicker game Jake Fromm, Nick Chubb and Terry Godwin That opened the game in 2017 against an aspiring team from the state of Mississippi. and Lorenzo Carters Block of an Oklahoma field goal attempt in the second extension of the Rose Bowl game.

Game of the decade

Rose Bowl, against Oklahoma: Sony Michel takes direct pressure on the shotgun and takes a key block from the quarterback Jake Fromm, flips 27 yards to the left to score the winning goal in overtime, and sends the Dawgs to the National Championship game.

Memorable performances

Nick Chubb had 24 career games in which he ran for over 100 yards. (Curtis Compton / AJC)

Jarvis Jones, with five solo duels and four sacks in the 2011 Georgia win over Florida.

Leonard Floyd, with eight duels, a sack and two duels against the LSU, which Georgia won in 2013.

Nick Chubb, Return from knee surgery for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns in Georgia’s 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game win against North Carolina.

Roquan Smith, With 13 duels, including 10 solo duels and two losses, plus two fumble recovery duels and a sack to win the 2017 SEC championship against Auburn. He was rightly named MVP of the game.

George Pickens, Binding a Georgia Bowl record with 12 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2020.

favorite moments

2013, South Carolina: Georgia grinds a 14-minute ride to consume the 8:28 a big win over the top 10 gamecocks and the USC head coach in the middle of the ride Steve Spurrier Throws in the towel by removing his headset and refusing to take a break. Sweet.

2017, Notre Dame: Bulldog Nation takes over the Fighting Irish Stadium with an NBC analyst Doug Flutie At the beginning of the fourth quarter, one would have thought it was the Sanford Stadium when Dawgs fans illuminated the place with their cell phones and a tradition from Between the Hedges that was still new at the time.

Runner up: kicker Rod Blankenship is attacked by his teammates in the locker room after winning 2017 against Notre Dame as Kirby Smart The former walk-in employee announced that he was now a scholarship holder.

MVP of the decade

That is hard. Aaron Murray was a quarterback who was able to put the team on their back and somehow find a way to win. Todd Gurley was the most talented race in Georgia ever since Herschel Walker and would probably have won a Heisman if not for injuries and a suspension. Sony Michel spent his career at UGA with Nick Chubb and was the more versatile of the two backs at the end of last year. But Chubb was great on a consistent basis and came back from a devastating left knee injury to complete a career of 4,769 rushing yards just behind him walker in SEC history. He recorded his 24th career game against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl for 100 yards or more. So, Nick Chubb is my MVP of the decade.

Damn good Dawgs, everyone.

