Selection on future Amarnath yatra just after fresh new overview of Covid-19 predicament: SASB

Jammu: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu, on Wednesday explained a determination on the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath would be taken following a new overview of the coronavirus scenario in the coming foreseeable future.

Earlier this evening, the SASB experienced declared the cancellation of the pilgrimage because of to coronavirus pandemic but the official statement was “cancelled and withdrawn” by the Jammu and Kashmir administration minutes later.

The 42-working day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-substantial holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas was scheduled to start from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23.

In an formal assertion titled “Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 cancelled owing to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic”, a spokesman mentioned that the choice was taken at the 38th Board conference of the SASB which achieved beneath the chairmanship of Murmu at Raj Bhavan here.

He mentioned the board determined that the Pratham Pooja’ and ‘Sampann Pooja’ would be finished with traditional fervor.

In just fifty percent an hour, a further formal statement was issued which study, “The Press Be aware titled Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020 cancelled because of to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic unveiled vide No: PR/DI/19/7062/ may possibly kindly be addressed cancelled and withdrawn.”

Later on, a clean formal statement by SASB claimed the board expressed its apprehension and held that as of day, it might not be doable to manage the pilgrimage this year.

“Due to the present-day COVID-19 pandemic predicament becoming dynamic, an suitable decision can be taken on organising the (Amarnath) Yatra on examining the circumstance in the coming long term, it mentioned.

