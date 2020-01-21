Selena Gomez beats Roddy Ricch on Billboard 200 when & # 39; Rare & # 39; comes at the top of the list – News info up

% MINIFYHTMLc783eaf847471b4146490a55feb0891811%

% MINIFYHTMLc783eaf847471b4146490a55feb0891812%

The singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; Previously he begged fans to help her stream her album so that she would not miss the rapper’s debut album on the weekly list.

News Info –

Selena GomezThe wish has come true. His latest album, “Rare”, finally reaches the top of the Billboard 200 and becomes his third album at the top of the weekly list. Released on January 10, the album collected 112,000 units of equivalent albums in the week that ended on January 16, according to Nielsen Music. Slightly fewer than 53,000 units were in the sale of traditional albums.

This is certainly good news for Selena, who really wanted “Rare” at the top of the list, because it was a very important album for her. He even begged his fans to broadcast the album for fear of losing Roddy Ricch“Excuse me for being anti-social,” and she was fooled by social media users.

As for Roddy’s debut album, he drops to number 2 with 110,000 units, while his hit “The Box” continues to dominate the charts. It remains on the Billboard Hot 100, with another strong competitor, Future Y A D“Life is good”. Next behind “PEMFBA” is MoneyBagg YoThe new album “Time Served” that starts at number 3 with 66,000 units. Mark your highest album on the list.

% MINIFYHTMLc783eaf847471b4146490a55feb0891813%

% MINIFYHTMLc783eaf847471b4146490a55feb0891814%

Just like last week, former number 1 albums also occupy the rest of the top 10 places this week. Post Malone“Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding” drops to number 4 with 60,000 units while DababyThe “Kirk” climbs a position to number 5 with 43,000 units. In the meantime, Harry Styles“Fine Line” takes position number 6 with 41,000 units.

In the N. 7, Travis Scott (II)The self-titled Jackboys album, directed by the project, must cover three places with 38,000 unitsFrozen II“the soundtrack album is number 8 with 35,000 units. Similarly Billie Eilish“If we all fall asleep, where are we going?” drops to number 9 with 35,000 units. Completing the summit for this week is Young criminal& # 39; So much fun & # 39; with 32,000 units.