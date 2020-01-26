Selena Gomez believes she was “victim of some abuse” by ex-Justin Bieber | Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez becomes frank about his old relationship with Justin Bieber.

Rare singer, 27, opened up in an interview with NPR Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Selena Gomez

During their discussion, selena talked about “Lose You To Love Me.”

“Say goodbye to Justin Bieber, which I assume you are talking about, “said the interviewer.

“You had to enter the name, I understood it,” she replied.

selena she was then asked if she found this part of her life painful, she replied: “No, because I found strength there. It is dangerous to remain in a victim mentality. And I do not disrespect , I feel like I’ve been the victim of some abuse. “

“Do you mean emotional abuse?” Said the interviewer.

“Yes, and I think it’s something that – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. Even if I certainly don’t want to spend the rest in my life talking about it, I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel the strongest I have ever felt and I have found a way to get through it with as much grace as possible. “

NPR also noted that they contacted JustinComment camp.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez springs on Jennifer Aniston during an interview with her on “Ellen”

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB