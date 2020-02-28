Selena Gomez Debuts Dreamy ‘Rare (Alexander 23 Edit)’ Remix – Pay attention & Read Lyrics!

Selena Gomez has unveiled a model-new edition of “Rare!”

The singer and musical artist Alexander 23 (whose authentic title is Alexander Glantz) joined forces their “Rare (Alexander 23 Edit)” remix, which they dropped on Friday (February 28).

Alexander 23 also contributed “Another Summer months Night With no You” to the 13 Explanations Why period three soundtrack.

Listen to Selena and Alexander 23‘s dreamy, stripped-again edition of “Rare” now! You can also download it on Apple Audio.

Be absolutely sure to verify out Selena Gomez‘s new music “Feel Me” as properly if you have not nevertheless.

