Selena Gomez stands for Madison beerand that’s because Madison had dinner with Hailey Bieber at the same restaurant as selenaCelebrating the release of the album.

Madison started having problems in his Instagram comments when some started attacking him for trying to shade selenaCelebrating the release of the album. If you don’t know, selena released his album Rare this week and some people think that some songs refer to his ex, Justin Bieber.

Madison wrote on Instagram: “I just had dinner with my 10 year old friend hailey … and that’s it? how is this a crime? I love selena.. I always did … and I would literally never have tried to upset it in a million years ??? it’s just mean and useless and nothing happened. “

selena replied in comments: “It is disgusting to read all of this. It was not at all intentional. “

