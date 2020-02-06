Selena Gomez describes the treatment of children on the Mexican border in the US as “animal”

Selena Gomez has launched another attack on the U.S. government and President Trump’s treatment of immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The “Rare” singer, who made her comeback in 2019 with “Lose You To Love Me” after a four-year absence, called for “animal” behavior towards those who want to settle in the States.

In a new interview with Dazed, she said: “I always speak very loudly about my background in terms of illegal immigration and the intrusion of my grandparents. I [otherwise] would not have been born.

A still from Selena Gomez’s video “Lose You to Love Me”.

“I cannot imagine what these children will go through if they are separated from their families,” continued Gomez. “It’s something that will traumatize you for the rest of your life. And it just seems animal.”

In October, the Gomez manager produced the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, which follows eight families that allowed film teams to document their lives while the risk of deportation continues.

“I chose this series, Living Undocumented, because the word” immigrant “appears to have become a negative word in recent years,” added Gomez. “I hope the series can shed some light on what it is like to have firsthand, undocumented immigrants to this country from the brave people who have chosen to share their stories.”

In a three-star review of Gomez’s third album “Rare” released last month, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “Blips aside,” Rare “is a beautifully confident return from one of the most underrated pop stars and a quiet one , defiantly pushing back the narrative that surrounds it. “