Selena Gomez has made an appointment with Bieber ... Now she does not want to meet with another celebrity

In a new interview with NPR, Selena Gomez spoke about past painful relationships, including her experience with Justin Bieber. She even finally confirmed that her song Lose You to Love Me was inspired by this very relationship.

“It is not a hateful song. It is a song that says: I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it was not, she said.” It was very difficult and I am glad that it is over. “

Emotional abuse

When asked if it was difficult to get away from these painful parts of her life, Gomez replied: “No, because I found the strength in it. It is dangerous to remain in a victim mentality. And I am not disrespectful. I have that Feeling like a victim of a particular abuse. “

And by abuse she meant emotional abuse.

To overcome these difficulties, she said the following:

“As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel the strongest that I’ve ever felt, and I’ve found a way to just do it to go through with as much grace as possible. “

Although Bieber didn’t respond to her testimony, he admitted to having abused all of his relationships in an Instagram post back in September.

“I became angry, disrespectful to women and angry,” he wrote.

Celebrity relationships from the cards?

Gomez may have had two high-profile relationships (Bieber and Weeknd), but a recent interview suggests that this may not be repeated in the future.

“If I can be honest, it’s so clichéd; it’s just that everyone goes out with everyone, ”said Gomez. “It always seems to be in a little bubble, and that’s because it’s safe, isn’t it? You want someone to understand what you’re going through. “

The root of the problem, she explained, is that you often have “a relationship for people and not even for yourself”.

