Selena Gomez is starting a rare beauty

Selena Gomez jumps from music to makeup. The singer has announced that she is launching her own makeup line, called Rare Beauty. The name comes from the song “Rare” she lost from her new album and is set to hit Sephora this summer.

“It’s rare to be comfortable with yourself,” Gomez said in the promotional video. “I stopped being perfect. I just want to be me. “

The singer went live via Instagram to share some details about the launch, but said she couldn’t give too much away. She didn’t name specific products, but she told viewers she was wearing makeup from her line. It had a red lip and a feathery lining, so it’s obvious that at least two of the upcoming makeup products are on the go.

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than just a beauty brand,” Gomez said in the promotion video. “I want all of us to stop comparing ourselves and start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not some of a photo, a similar one or a comment. Rare beauty is not about how other people see it, but about it. how do you see yourself? “

Gomez also told viewers that the makeup line had been in the works for two years. The singer worked with Sephora to bring her vision to life and praised the company for believing it. Gomez also said they have plans to bring rare beauty worldwide sometime next year.

Celebrity Beauty Lines

Gomez is not the only celebrity to enter the world of beauty. In recent years, stars such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Jessica Alba and Millie Bobby Brown have created their own beauty brands. Some were more successful than others, so it would be interesting to see how Gomez’s prices are comparable to those of his peers.

So how do celebrities sell products when there are so many different beauty brands owned by celebrities? Well, they probably have excellent marketing strategies. Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty was the most successful. Launched the beauty brand in 2017 and sold products worth more than $ 600 million within the first 15 months, according to Vox. A lot of her success probably comes down to her marketing. The brand is known for its wide inclusion in all skin tones and gender.

So far, it seems that Gomez is marketing its brand as a “lifestyle” instead of a beauty brand. The CEO of Rare Beauty Scott Friedman told WWD that Gomez’s beauty line was intended to do more than just create cool makeup.

“We have hired talents that bring decades of beauty experience from top brands of glamor and professional makeup to deliver Selena’s vision,” Friedman said. “Rare beauty will cause beauty to be defined by the society that affects our value. It’s time to stop comparing ourselves and embrace our own uniqueness. Everyone is different – and that’s good.”