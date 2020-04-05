Selena Gomez opens for live for the first time on Instagram with Miley Cyrus on bipolar diagnosis

Selena Gomez has opened for the first time to diagnose bipolar disorder.

On Friday, the singer of “Feel Me” appeared in the last episode of the Instagram series Miley Cyrus entitled “Clear Mind”.

During the 20-minute conversation, the discussion addressed mental health after Cyrus asked Gomez how he had placed her during the current epidemic of the virus.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

Watch more

Gomez revealed that he recently found out that he had a bipolar disorder when he went to a hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and added that this situation no longer frightened him.

“I went to one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through various cases, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez said.

“I had equal parts of horror and relief – I was horrified because the hijab was removed, but I was relieved to finally know why I had suffered from depression and anxiety for years,” he said.

“I’ve never been fully aware of or responded to this situation. When I have more information, it actually helps me, I don’t know.

The bipolar disorder, formerly known as “manic depression,” is a serious mental health condition in which people have significant mood swings, with episodes of hyperactivity and depression.

Between one and two percent of adults are thought to have bipolar disorder, although NHS figures show that younger people are diagnosed with the disease between the ages of 16 and 34.

During the discussion, Gomez explained that he felt that his upbringing in Texas made it harder for him to talk about his feelings.

“I’m from Texas, it’s not just mental health. You have to look interesting,” the former Disney star said.

“And then I see that anger has been created in children and teenagers or adults because they want so badly. I feel like when I finally said what I was saying, I wanted to know everything about it. And that fear.” It destroyed. “

Gomez has previously spoken about his experiences with depression, but has never revealed his bipolar disorder.

In 2019, the singer “Nader” said that he removed Instagram from his phone because it makes him feel depressed.

Asked how he was able to engage 152 million followers on Instagram during the interview, Gomez said: “I was very used to it, but I think it’s really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to be full time. “Spend it on reform. Include all these comments and allow this content.”

The star went on to explain how the use of such social media has had a negative effect on his mood and self-esteem.

“It depresses me, makes me feel bad and looks different on my body,” Gomez said.

You can find out more about bipolar disorder here.

Selena Gomez [Tag] Mental Health [T] Bipolar Disorder [T] Bipolar Disorder [T] Miley Cyrus [t] Lifestyle