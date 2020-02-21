[selena-gomez-releases-sensual-new-keep-track-of-‘feel-me’]

Selena Gomez has shared a new a single-off observe weeks after the launch of her new album ‘Rare’.
Gomez shared a url to the ‘Feel Me’ on her social media accounts, including: “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a music that you fellas have not stopped conversing about because. Soo you requested and I listened.”
However, admirers were being swift to position out that the singer had ruled out releasing the keep track of just past thirty day period, indicating that she was in a “different place” when she wrote the tune. Lots of interpreted the statement as Gomez suggesting the music was prepared about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
— ᴀʀɪᴀ (fan) (@7ringsflatline) February 21, 2020
— Pop Crave (@popcreave) February 21, 2020
Supporters of the two singers have lengthy been obsessed with the pair’s former on-off relationship. Enjoy the official lyric video for ‘Feel Me’ underneath.
Bieber also had his possess results currently, as it was confirmed that his new album ‘Changes’ experienced entered the Formal United kingdom Charts at Number One.
In a three-star overview of Gomez’s newest album, NME mentioned that “just as there is lots of gold on ‘Rare’, there is also a lot of filler – normally observed when the songs audio like they could be sung by any range of existing pop stars.
“The Latin guitar strum of ‘Ring’ is Camila Cabello‘s ‘Havana’-lite – appropriate down to a quite related “ooh na na”. ‘Crowded Room’, a collaboration with Atlantan rapper and singer 6lack, sounds like any other bland radio-pleasant little bit of emotional pop, even though ‘People You Know’ is nice enough but not particularly unforgettable.
“Blips aside, ‘Rare’ is a fantastically self-confident return from just one of pop’s most underrated stars, and a quietly defiant wrestling back of the narrative surrounding her.”