Selena Gomez revealed she has a bipolar disorder to Miley Cyrus

After openly discussing her mental health struggles over the years, Selena Gomez revealed she suffered from bipolar disorder in a shared Instagram live video with Miley Cyrus on Friday, April 3. “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, but definitely in America, McLean Hospital,” Gomez shared in Cyrus’s Bright Minded Instagram series. “I talked about going through a lot of different things after years, I realized I was bipolar. And so, when I learned more information, it really helps me. It doesn’t scare me as soon as I know it. I think people are scared of it, right?”

The Mayo Clinic defines bipolar disorder as “a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and depression (depression).” Mood changes can affect sleep, energy, activity, judgment, behavior, and clear thinking ability, According to the Minnesota Academic Medical Center. In most cases, treating bipolar disorder through medication and psychological counseling.

As Gomez, who said she went to treatment several times with anxiety and depression, added in her virtual conversation with Cyrus: “I’ve seen it, and seen some of it even in my own family, where I like, ‘What’s going on?’ … I am from Texas, not known about your mental health. You have to look cool, and then I see built-in anger … teens or whatever young adults because they want it so badly and so I just feel like I said finally What I say is, I wanted to know everything about it and it removed the fear. “

The singers and former Disney stars explained that they reconnected after Gomez left Cyrus Emoji Butterfly on Instagram’s comment section. “I’m just really glad we made it through DM,” Cyrus said. “It was very sweet because you just sent an emoji butterfly. And that’s enough, to connect with people and let them know you’re there. Emoji butterfly is quite enough.”

Gomez further noted that she “writes a lot” to help “process” her anxiety in the virus. Raising her thoughts on the paper and trying to “go deeper”, she explained, was particularly helpful in concentrating.

Speaking to Vogue in March 2017, Gomez said that touring made her feel “really lonely” and that “her self-esteem was shot” during her 2016 revival: “I was depressed, anxious. I started having anxiety attacks just before I hit the stage, or right after I left the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, I couldn’t. I felt like I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it – which I think was a complete distortion. “

With the help and support of her loved ones, Gomez said she is now better equipped to deal with her mental health. Tell Cyrus among these people now. The “wrecked ball” singer told her boyfriend that she was so happy they had reconnected via Instagram and she expects to see her offline when the COVID-19 curve ends. “Send me butterflies at all times,” she told Gomez. “When it’s all over and we can connect, we just hug.”