Selena Gomez reveals the scariest part of the release of her album “Rare” after four years | Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez reveals her fear before releasing her latest studio album, Rare.

The singer “Lose You to Love Me” opened for an interview with Dazed Digital.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Selena Gomez

In the interview, a fan asked for the scariest part of the album release after four years.

“Let no one love her and may my singing career be over. I really thought that. I worked so, so hard on this album, “she admitted.

“He could have gone out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where are you going from here? I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that’s where I would have ended – in a spiral, so I’m glad it works well, but I did everything I could to make it as personal and real (as possible), “she said.

Selena Gomez recently made an exciting announcement!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB