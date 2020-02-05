Selena Gomez reveals the scariest part of the release of her album “Rare” after four years | Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez reveals her fear before releasing her latest studio album, Rare.
The singer “Lose You to Love Me” opened for an interview with Dazed Digital.
In the interview, a fan asked for the scariest part of the album release after four years.
“Let no one love her and may my singing career be over. I really thought that. I worked so, so hard on this album, “she admitted.
“He could have gone out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where are you going from here? I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that’s where I would have ended – in a spiral, so I’m glad it works well, but I did everything I could to make it as personal and real (as possible), “she said.
Selena Gomez recently made an exciting announcement!
