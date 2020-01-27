Selena Gomez says she experienced emotional abuse during the relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez talks about her relationship with Justin Bieber, which officially ended in 2018.

The 27-year-old said she was emotionally abused during her date with the singer “Sorry”.

In an interview with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Gomez admitted for the first time that her hit “Lose You To Love Me” was based on her turbulent time with Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez ended their relationship in 2018. (AAP)

“I felt like I didn’t get a respectful degree and I accepted it, but I know that I needed a way to say just a few things that I wish I had said,” said Gomez.

“It’s not a hateful song. It is a song that says, ‘I had something nice and I would never deny that it wasn’t. It was very difficult and I’m glad it’s over.’ And I felt like that. It’s a great way to just say that it’s done, and I understand and respect that, and now I’m entering a completely different chapter. “

Then Garcia-Navarro asked, “I’m saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I assume you speak,” to which Gomez replied, “You had to enter the name, I understand.”

Garcia-Navaroo went on to ask if she thought the Bieber relationship was one of the more difficult moments in her life.

“It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not disrespectful. I feel like I’m a victim of some kind of abuse,” said Gomez when Garcia-Navarro asked if she was referring to emotional abuse.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. (Getty)

“Yes, and I think it’s something I had to understand as an adult,” said Gomez. “And I had to understand the decisions I made. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to say that I feel the strongest I have ever felt and I found a way to just go through it with as much grace as possible. “

NPR found that they had asked Bieber to comment.

