Selena Gomez talks about people calling her a bad singer – Up News Info

Selena Gomez has been in business since she was a little girl at Barney and Friends. She is well aware of what the public thinks of her, including her vocal abilities.

Gomez recently released an album called Rare that performed well on the music charts. She visited the Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her album and understand how some people perceive it.

Although she is not known for singing long and high grades like some of her classmates, the Disney Channel student makes music that makes fans feel something. Whether it’s about her love and heart stories or the tunes that make listeners sing or dance, Selena has solidified her place in pop.

Speaking to the winner of American Idol, Selena admitted, “I’ve been constantly trying to make my music better and better because I know people may not think I’m the best singer, but I just have to work.” I really enjoy writing and creating and creating melodies and growing up. I felt that this was my chance to say all the things I wanted to say in that way, that it was talking about relationships and talking about difficult times or being vulnerable or stuck in your head because I can do so much . I wanted him to feel good. I wanted him to feel like every word mattered and that you could feel it physically. Now I’m still in the studio because I feel it inspired me and I want to move on. “

Clarkson assured him that being a musician is not always about the technicality of his voice, but more about his heart.

‘The best singer in the world, (I’m) talking to everyone in the world right now, it’s not the loudest, he’s not’ Oh my God, you just sang like Whitney Houston. The best singers in the world move you. This comes from all different sounds and styles. From singer to singer, what you do is beautiful. I love your album and I love great songs but I want to sing your music. It means something and moves people, so never deny your gift because it is powerful. “

Selena Gomez has talent in more ways than one and, hopefully, continues to share her gifts with the world.

