Selena Gomez teases the unpublished boyfriend of a rare song – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLa9b2953d05bda0176e39e7b4ef6c46089%

% MINIFYHTMLa9b2953d05bda0176e39e7b4ef6c460810%

Selena GomezHe has finally released his new music, but wait, there is more!

During a performance on Monday night’s show starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer of “Lose You To Love Me” unveiled the presenter Jimmy Fallon that there are more songs that he has recorded that has not reached the final version of his new album Rare.

The 27-year-old star, released on Friday, January 10, has released 11 new songs to the world to join the previously released singles “Lose You To Love Me, quot; and” Look At Her Now. “But as he told Fallon,” There are a number of other songs that I couldn’t help but want to exist. “

% MINIFYHTMLa9b2953d05bda0176e39e7b4ef6c460811%

% MINIFYHTMLa9b2953d05bda0176e39e7b4ef6c460812%

As the star continued, “I can’t really tell when, but one of my favorite songs is called & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39; that’s why I can’t wait for people to hear that.”

Strangely enough, one of his ex Justin BieberThe most famous songs are also called “Boyfriend, quot;” called. Y Rare It is full of clues that seem to be about Gomez’s version of his 2018 divorce.

“Lose You To Love Me seems to be the best example of that. His first single No. 1, Gomez, told Fallon that he felt the need to finally give his side of the story with that song.

As she revealed, “There came a time in my life where so many things were said in my name and I found myself protecting people who really didn’t protect me, but I had the right to tell my version of the story.” And I felt that it was so liberating because I almost had the feeling that I had let it go in myself, free from myself, as soon as I was outside. “

Another liberating feeling came with the title track of the album. As the pop star revealed to the host (and as she told in her interview with Spotify just before the album was released), the word “weird, quot; gave her strength.”

“We’re working on & # 39; Rare & # 39 ;, and I said just before I closed something, & # 39; this will be the name of my album & # 39;” Gómez told SNL alum. “The word is very special, and it means a lot. And I think at the moment that everyone is obsessed with the feeling that they should look the same way or do things or whatever. Obviously I don’t judge, I’m just say there are some girls who suffer because they feel they don’t fit, but this word eliminates it, because you don’t have to look like others. You have to be who you are, and that’s unique and that’s weird. “

In addition to self-confidence and self-esteem, Fallon wanted to know what else the star expected of people to take away his new music.

As Gomez shared: “The most important thing for me with this album was to make sure that every song, whether the lyrics or the production, meant something and had real weight.”

“One of my favorite songs is & # 39; Vulnerable & # 39; on the album,” he continued. “It was a way to hope that I could be a voice for people in the same situation as me, either mentally with what people are struggling with, or relationships, friendships. I wanted to be as honest as I was. I wanted that people would feel good. During all the disasters that are going on, I think I am very lucky to be able to make people feel good. “

Watch the rest of the interview now to hear how Gomez and Wizards from Waverly Place helped inspire Billie Eilish“Bad guy.”

(E! And NBC are part of NBCUniversal).

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.