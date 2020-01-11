Selena Gomez tries to find a “rare” album at the target, but it is exhausted! | Selena Gomez

Loading...

Sat 11 January 2020 at 4:03 p.m.

Selena Gomez walked the aisles of Target in search of his new Rare album, but she couldn’t find it!

The singer “Lose You To Love Me” took advantage of her Instagram stories on Friday, January 10 – aka her album release day – to share a series of videos with fans.

“I came to Target to buy part of my album, copies”, selena said in one of the clips.

Her friend adds: “Let’s go – exhausted! I hope (fans) have Apple Music or Spotify, because you don’t have one at Target. ”

In another video, Selena Gomez turns around as she shows part of her merch.

