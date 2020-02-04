Selena Gomez unveils the launch of “Rare Beauty” | Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez get into the makeup game!

Pop star “Look at Her Now” unveiled its new make-up brand, Rare beauty, on his social networks Tuesday, February 4.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and I can officially say that Rare Beauty will be launched in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Here’s a little sneak peek. There’s more to share AND I don’t can’t wait. ”, she wrote with the announcement video, which featured the star trying out her new products.

– Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 4, 2020

