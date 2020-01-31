Selena Gomez’s album takes first place in the charts because she loses first place on Instagram

Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated third studio album, Rare, was released earlier this month and is already enjoying great success. The album debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, but Selena’s popularity with fans may still be questionable, as she recently lost her place on Instagram as the most popular female celebrity.

Selena is no longer Instagram’s most popular female celebrity

via: pinterest.com

In February 2019, Selena Gomez was the most visited female celebrity on Instagram and the second most popular celebrity overall. However, last year they outperformed two different A-listeners in the follower count.

Selena still has an impressive fan base of 167 million fans on the social media platform, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now has 170 million followers and Ariana Grande has 173 million followers.

Selena recently expressed concern about the dangers of social media and occasionally stopped posting on Instagram, so The Rock and Ariana appeared to have an advantage over her by regularly posting content and engaging with fans more often.

Selena put aside aversion to social media to promote the album

via: justjared.com

Even though she is incredibly popular with online fans, Selena expressed her aversion to Instagram and similar platforms in an interview with Variety last year and blamed social media for many of the problems of her generation.

“I think our world has a lot to do. I would say that social media was really terrible for my generation, ”she said.

However, when it was time to promote Rare, Selena put her feelings for Instagram aside and started writing daily posts to speed up the album release countdown and increase sales.

See also: 20 “Rare” pictures of Selena Gomez since breaking up with Justin Bieber

Rarely achieves first place in the Billboard 200 table

via: popsugar.com

Selena’s ongoing promotion for Rare on Instagram paid off, and when her third studio album came out, it ended up in first place on the Billboard 200.

She regards Rare as her personal “diary of recent years” and filled it with emotional songs that deal with difficulties such as kidney transplant, separation and psychological problems. The audience responded well to the weakness they expressed in the album, and Variety even called Rare “one of the best pop albums that have been released recently”.

Selena celebrated the success of the album with another post on Instagram and thanked the fans “that they did something so personal for me that it is a moment that I will never forget.”

Next: Selena Gomez talks about her struggles with depression

Kimora Lee Simmons adopts the 10 year old

About the author

As the captain of Los Angeles’ first Quidditch team and the proud owner of 1,000 Marvel comics and action figures, Steve is a huge pop culture junkie with a passion for the geeky!

More about Steve DiCarlo