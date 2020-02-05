Selena Gomez’s early music and style shrink her – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML153fa9fdfe43bee17cafa9f659af5fa911%

We fully understand Selena Gomez.

When it comes to looking at your old self, who is not ashamed of an outfit that at the time seemed like a great idea and not so much 10 years later? In that sense, the 27-year-old singer is just like all of us. In a recently published interview for StunnedIn the edition of Primavera 2020, the star of “Rare, quot; covered practically all subjects, from the first CD he owned (Britney Spears& # 39; … drink again) to the scariest part of releasing his own album after a break of years.

While answering the questions of his famous colleagues, he stood in front of one of them Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Grammy-winning older brother from Billie Eilish, who asked: “What do you remember as a musician who has been acting professionally for more than ten years in your first years of career and love, and why do you shudder?”

“For the first part of the question I would say (I love) my innocence: “Gomez answered.” For the second part, my style. My style of music and my style in general. Just wasn’t a great combination. Of course I am proud of all the music I have released, but it was such a different time that I sometimes listen to & # 39; Oh no! & # 39; “He kept smiling. We will remind you that Gomez started his career in music with his simple debut,” Tell Me Something I Don & # 39; t Know “, in … drum role please … 2008.

Although she is certainly no longer a rookie in the music industry, Gomez still had important nerves about her latest work. When asked “What was the scariest thing about releasing an album after four years,” Gomez said, “That no one would like it and that my career as a singer would be over.”

She explained: “I really thought so. I worked very, very hard on this album. I could have gone out and completely failed, and then it is, well, where are you going? I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that is where it would have ended, in a spiral. So I am glad it works well. But I have done my best to make it as personal and real as possible. “

Another scary element to come to the center of attention was to return to social networks. When asked if he would press a button and remove Instagram completely, Gomez replied: “I think many people don’t want me to say yes. If I could find a balanced and happy environment, it would be great, but I would lie if I say that this does not destroy part of my generation, his identity. It is a big part of the reason why I named my album Rare, because there is so much pressure to look the same as everyone else. “

The interpreter continued: “It was scary to start over: the first four days I thought: & # 39; No, there is no way I can do this & # 39; what I am doing now is continue if I feel that I need it and then II will disconnect, I will not take the time to explore or look at something else. “

Now, almost two decades in his career in Hollywood with a new decade ahead, the multiple script sets limits and leaves a number of things behind, including “leaving that girl behind, you know, very shy, weak, abused and quiet ” Now I enter who I should be; I’m leaving that girl behind. I give him a hug. I am who I am “.

Who is she, without regrets. “I mean, there are certain things that I wish would not have happened to me. But without them, it would not have been the voice I am for people who have experienced the same thing,” he replied when asked if he was sorry. .

“You know, when I went through lupus and kidney transplants, I was dealing with fame and the decline, depression, anxiety, and other psychological problems I had. It was a little confusing. Then & # 39; I lost.” Love me, quot; came out, I stepped back and had this moment like, & # 39; Oh … this is a good reason why I aspired. That is why & # 39; “, Gomez remembered the magazine.” I was able to release a song that, hopefully, will help some people heal or it will just let them know that they are not alone. I actually let it go personally and when something happened to me, it just went away. And for that I am grateful for the chapters of my life. I am not saying it is easy from now on, but I have much more strength and much more courage and a greater voice to defend what I deserve. ”

