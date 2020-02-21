[Selena Gomez’s ‘Feel Me’ Has At last Been Introduced – Pay attention Now!]

Selena Gomez has been teasing her song “Feel Me” for many years and she has at last produced the studio variation of the monitor!

The 27-calendar year-outdated singer previously carried out the music are living on her Revival Tour, but it wasn’t included on her new album Uncommon, which arrived out final thirty day period.

“On the Revival Tour, I introduced a track that you fellas haven’t stopped conversing about due to the fact. Soo you questioned and I listened 😘 Nowadays, Come to feel Me is out on the net and vinyl everywhere you go 🖤,” Selena wrote on Instagram on Friday morning (February 21).

Lovers have been asking Selena to launch the track for decades and she resolved it in a tweet final month.

“That music was from when I was in a various location and doesn’t in shape with exactly where I am right now,” she said.

You can stream the lyric video down below and obtain the track on iTunes!

