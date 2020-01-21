Selena Gomez’s “Rare” is number one on the Billboard 200 charts! | Music, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is at the top of the graphs.

The star of “Look at Her Now” arrived n ° 1 of the Billboard 200 with his last record Rare Tuesday, January 21, Billboard said.

selena opened with 112,000 equivalent album units during its opening week.

It is also his sixth Top 10 album on the Billboard 200, after his number 1 2015 Revival and his number 1 2013 Stars Dance. The album also contains his first song # 1 Hot 100, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Congratulations, selena! Check out this week’s top 10 full Billboard 200 indoors…

1. Selena Gomez, Rare

2. Roddy Ricch, excuse me for being anti-social

3. Moneybagg Yo, Time of service

4. Post Malone, Hollywood bleeding

5. DaBaby, Kirk

6. Harry Styles, Fine Line

7. Jackboys, Jackboys

8. Frozen II soundtrack

9. Billie Eilish, When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

10. Young thug, so much fun

