Selena Gomez’s ups and downs, in 20 photos

Selena Gomez’s incredible journey to becoming a superstar began at the tender age of 9. At that time she was seen in the popular American children’s television series Barney and Friends. She was cast on the show in 2002.

Since then, her career as an actress, singer, songwriter and television producer has developed with amazing success. She is an extremely popular star and an icon of the young generation. Your fan base on social platforms has set new records!

Selena Gomez, born in Texas on July 22, 1992, received her homeschooling education and a high school diploma. After Barney and Friends, she played Alex Russo in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, which earned her great fame.

Let’s look at 20 photos that show the ups and downs of this music icon’s life:

20 The first break in her career

Named after the Tejano singer Selena, this aspiring star was drawn to the music and founded her very first band in 2009. Your albums were recognized immediately. She later left the band because she decided to go alone. Her phenomenal work earned her several awards, set records, and created an apparently infinite fan base.

19 The fight for their opinion

The singer and actress with a record-breaking fan had trouble expressing herself in her earlier years. Selena went to therapy, which eventually helped her collect her thoughts and express them in an articulated manner.

The “Wolves” singer has said in the past that she is a “popular pleasure” that prevents her from giving her opinion, but she has overcome her philanthropic tendencies over time.

18 13 Set world records

The enigmatic singer has broken 13 world records over the years. The first title in the Guinness Book of Records was awarded to most of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a singer. She had a total of 9 victories until 2015.

She also has the world record for: the most likes for an actress on Facebook, the most followed person on Instagram, the most followers on Instagram for a musician, the first 100 million followers on Instagram and even the most followers on Twitter for an actor!

17 brand advertising and campaigns

Some of the large companies with which Selena Gomez has endorsed contracts are Coca Cola (2016), Pantene (2015), Louis Vuitton (2016) and Puma (2017). She was the “face” of Pantene. Her Instagram photo, in which she sipped a bottle of Coca-Cola, brought in a lot of money for the sponsor.

From 2013 to 2015, Selena was also partner and spokeswoman for Neo by Adidas. Coach signed a contract with her to be the face of her leather goods and fashion brand and launched a handbag called “Selena Grace” in her honor. She also has her own fragrance collection.

16 awards and recognitions

The pop singer has already won 90 prizes. The list of awards includes the Young Artist Awards, the Teen Choice Awards, the Kids Choice Awards, the ALMA Awards, the BET Awards, the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the Imagen Awards, the Teen Icon Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards and the Radio Disney Music Awards.

15 your assets

As the most popular icon of her generation, Selena Gomez’s fortune is estimated at nearly $ 45 million in 2020. Through her multi-faceted career in the fields of music, acting, songwriting, production and numerous brand advertising, she has built wealth.

Thanks to a huge fan base of over 144 million, she also makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts. The extremely talented singer and actress was introduced by Celebrity Net Worth at the age of almost 17 because she had a fortune of over $ 1 million.

14 romance with Justin Bieber

The relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, which lasted about seven years, can certainly be described as an upside-down emotional journey. The couple was the most popular teenage celebrity of the day, and fans were overwhelmed when they heard rumors of their romance.

Although the rumors that they got to know each other started to circulate in 2010, Selena and Justin only confirmed their relationship in 2011 when they were vacationing in St. Lucia together.

13 Split of Jelena

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber walked the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Billboard Music Awards in 2011. The crowd was angry about their appearance together. However, they separated the following year to come back together in 2013.

After that, they were always on and both were occasionally tagged with other partners. They officially separated in 2018 and announced that they would take a little break to find out what they wanted.

12 brand ambassadors from UNICEF

Selena Gomez was blessed with almost everything you could want in life. She also believes in paying it forward. The singer was appointed ambassador by Unicef ​​in 2009, taking a journey into social service that continues to this day.

She has participated in countless campaigns and events and raised large sums for children in need by appearing in charity programs and through social media campaigns. She also worked for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, for a noble cause.

11 The high-profile data

The Jelena phase was perhaps the most important phase in the life of this sensational performer, but there were also other big names that have been associated with her from time to time.

She became the city’s talk for Dating The Weeknd, but their relationship only lasted ten months. Others with whom she has been romantically associated include Charlie Puth, Samuel Krost, Nick Jonas, Zedd, Tommy Chaibra, Taylor Lautner and the controversial David Henrie who played her brother in Wizards of Waverly Place.

10 Uncomfortable with your baby’s face

Selena Gomez, the style icon and most popular personality on a social media platform, was (at times) not satisfied with her appearance. In fact, she made the following statement: “I feel that sometimes I see 16, which is crap, because I would like to go out with older people.” She believed that her appearance hindered the search for the “Mr. Right”.

9 Ashamed of the body for weight gain

Selena Gomez became the main target of the paparazzi due to her poor health and related mental health problems as she increased. Photos of her with a curvier body than usual have been ruthlessly spotted on social media.

She said the criticism of being overweight totally messed her up. She used this expression to describe her vulnerable state of mind at that time. She looked back and shared memories of those dark days during an interview with Raquelle Stevens.

8 fight against lupus

The young and dynamic singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2015. She decided to share the world’s news and openly discuss the situation to raise public awareness of this serious illness.

In her public contributions, she revealed that in addition to inflammation, pain, and weakness, the disease also affected her mental health.

7 The Tiff with Mandy Teefey

In 2009, Selena claimed that her mother was her best friend and most important support. Mandy divorced Selena’s father when Selena was five years old, and Mandy got custody of her daughter. She stood like a stone next to her daughter while Selena took care of her health problems.

However, there was allegedly a dispute between the two over Selena’s reconciliation with Justin Bieber, and Mandy had to be hospitalized as a result. The relationships between them have improved recently and they are in contact again on social media.

6 The kidney transplant

The incredibly talented singer and actor undoubtedly had the gift of friendship. Lupus caused significant damage to her kidney and Selena needed a kidney transplant. Francia Raisa, her best friend, came to her rescue and donated a kidney to her in summer 2018.

It was a risky operation. Raisa revealed in an interview that the operation could be fatal to Gomez, since Selena’s artery was damaged shortly after the operation.

5 Trust your life to God

The pop diva confessed to her fans that her strength in difficult times came from her belief in God. While coping with lupus, she relied on God and gave herself up completely. The rare singer wrote on Twitter: “I never stopped falling on my knees because I only wanted and needed His love.”

4 The big comeback

Stars are sometimes stars because they don’t call it Quits. After a series of challenges related to physical and mental health and the absence of social networks, Selena Gomez was back with a bang!

The singer is bursting with new vitality and released her latest single “Lose You to Love Me”, which took first place in the charts. She was ready for another brilliant album.

3 The wedding rumor

Selena Gomez’s wedding announcement triggered a wave of shock and surprise. The actress, singer, and songwriter was at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival to promote her film The Dead Don’t Die, in which 68-year-old Bill Murray appears.

The latter was found to whisper in the stunner’s ear on the red carpet, and the photo went viral. The world is now waiting to see whether the pop symbol meant what it wrote in its post on social media … or whether it was a spontaneous advertising stunt. Perhaps she was joking when she said that she and Bill were getting married.

2 Her Best Lyrics: ‘Rare’

On January 10, 2020, Selena Gomez released her third solo studio album, Rare. The album has received the honor of being considered the best of all time by critics. The lyrics were deep and touching and indicated their past.

The tracks included “Cut You Off”, “Lose You To Love Me”, “Dance Again” and “Vulnerable”, and their lyrics spoke of heartache, emotional turmoil and eventual recovery.

1 The best fan moment

A big fan moment for this superstar performer happened when, for security reasons, she couldn’t take photos with her fans after a Brooklyn concert. Refusing to abandon the selenators, the next day she asked for photo sessions and autograph sessions before the David Letterman Show.

