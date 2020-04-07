Selena Quintanilla’s husband says Netflix’s new series never consulted him

The Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, is on screen again, this time in the new Netflix series about her life, with Christian Serretus in the lead role. But not everyone is completely with it. Selena Quintanilla’s husband said Netflix did not consult with him for their new series on the late Latin music icon, and some of her fans are now coming to his defense.

On Saturday, April 4, Quintanilla’s widow Chris Perez posted a photo on Instagram of Jesse Posey, the actor who played him in Selena: The Series, claiming he had not been consulted in any casting or creative process. “Here’s a picture I just saw of the actor who plays me in the Netflix series,” he wrote. “For the record, I’ve never met him, I’ve never seen the script, and I have no idea what’s going on. But I’d love to find out.”

Perez seems to be the only family member not part of the show. Netflix’s Selena: The series is made in collaboration with her family, with the late singer’s sister Suzette Quintanilla and their father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. serving as executive producers. But for Selena fans, Perez’s involvement may not be a shock. His relationship with her family is strained from the very beginning, when Abraham initially disapproved of their romance before he and Selena left in 1992.

Their relationship has improved after marriage and her premature death. But in 2016, Abraham sued Perez for potential television adaptation of his book to Selena, lovingly, which the widower wrote about his time with Quintanilla, claiming that he would violate Abraham’s rights to any entertainment assets pertaining to his daughter. Regardless, many fans left comments on Selena: the Instagram page of the series, asking why Perez was not involved in the show.

Neither Netflix nor Posey have yet responded to Perez’s claims. But on Wednesday, April 1, to mark the 25th anniversary of Quintanilla’s death, Posey distributed his singer to Instagram. “Selena’s personal life has influenced how I perceive my life,” he wrote. “Her love for her family, husband, fans and other passions was one of a kind. She made her fans feel special and people knew that her interaction with them was real. She was born an icon but always remained humble.”

The first part of Selena: The series will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2020, so there may be some time to sort this drama out.