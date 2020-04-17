Self-care printable coloring sheets of pet care are the best diversion

Between commands and staying home, stress relief activities have never felt so vital. Many are baking their way into the epidemic, others are relaunching their favorite TV shows, and some are making art to improve their mental health. These distractions not only pass the extra time at home, they are also reliable ways to calm our souls.

That’s why the hustle partnered with Nocturnal Paper, a Hong Kong-based women’s studio and design firm, to produce printable coloring pages. Add to your list of social expansion activities. While Nocturnal Paper co-founder and creative director Meghana Jormalini tells the hustle that she is usually looking for inspiration from music, TV and stuff, lately she has focused on the sense of solidarity that has emerged from the health crisis.

“Coloring is a form of meditation and helps to stress,” Jormellini says. “I think we can all use the road to stay connected and almost together. I just wanted to create something … for the community, for us and for the people, As an artist. “

Below you will find five self-care pet coloring sheets – because there is nothing more comforting than a dog in a pajama who is currently a spa at home. Have an illustration for Monday-Friday to print, paint and share with friends. Tag @Bustle and @Nocturnalpaper, and use #BustlexNocturnalPaper so we can see all your great work too.

