Self-Review: A beautiful, empty dream

Very rarely, as you sit down to watch a new show, the story gets a sense of vitality. But he corrected himself: Inspired by Madame's life, C.J. Walker maintains this distinction. The four-episode limited series features a team led by Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou) and DeMane Davis (Black and White and Red All) and directed by Nicole Jefferson Asher (Tony Braxton: Breaking My Heart). and A'Lelia Bundles (Boss: Black Practice in Business). Together, they are chasing one of the best products in America to live with black hair. Far from his love for a perfect capitalist system, but the show sheds light on a woman that every American should know.

Self Made Madam C.J. Walker’s life begins after most of the intense drama that comes to an end. As Sarah Breedlove, Walker was the first person in the family to be born free. Orphaned at age 7, insulted by his father-in-law and widowed by 17, he has so much emotional material to choose in his early years. From Sarah’s hair loss and meeting show with hair entrepreneur Addie Malone (Carmen Ejogo), C.J. Walker won the American dream. A capitalist icon who raised himself with his boots to collect a house in a wealth of wealth and an elite neighborhood and become a leader of his people.

As in all the glory of capitalism, there are simply moments of self-expression to manifest. Madam Walker, skilfully played by Octavia Spencer, one of the show’s producers, often goes from realism to fantasy. While presenting his ideas to potential investors for an empty factory, he imagines a chorus line for women in the neon pink light to perform in space, for men’s galleries. American dreams surround him, but always inaccessible.

Tiffany HaddishFoto: Amanda Matlovich (Netflix)

Sometimes the family interferes with its progress. Before making a big move to Indiana, Walker’s daughter, A’Lelia (Tiffany Haddish), is married to a simple boy who wants to start a juke partnership that will be crowned jewelry and the club’s main singer. When the couple realizes that A’Lelia can’t sing, the plan goes astray and her spouse has no idea how to run a business. It is easy for a casting director or producer to think of Haddish as Langston Hughes describes A’Lelia as “Harlem’s Goddess of the 1920s.” The brilliant energy of the actor, the quick laugh and the big laugh are all true. He is superior to Haddish, Spencer, Garrett Morris, Blair Underwood and Carmen Ejogo, who give everything to every scene. Every line sounds like a joke and it slows the show horribly.

Ejogo Addie is a revelation as an insidious pirate who has turned women into a complex woman who has been telling lies all her life: light skin and “good hair” made her better than other black women. Cheerful, wise, and willing to share it with everyone who listens to C.J. Walker’s father Cleophus is the role that Morris was born. Underwood throws the roots of soap opera to reveal the charm, self-esteem, and insecurity of Charles James Walker, C.J.’s husband.

Garrett MorrisFoto: Amanda Matlovich (Netflix)

Madame C.J. Avoiding the truly devastating parts of Walker’s life allows the show to deal with ridiculousness. Before making millions, magnificent costumes change every scene; huge hair pieces, abundant sets, and a whole spectrum of emotional drama. Self Made is always fun when working on the gamut of Black issues, when it’s not always accurate. There is a strong line of color and how it affects black women to see themselves. Addie is both a villain and a hero who needs a hero. “Curse with a master (a daughter),” recalls her mother, who is emotionally distant, relying on money for a burden she has with Addie. The show explores what Black men say they are waiting for their turn to Black women, and is taking a big leap in the history of a Black leader. The mapping of these issues is so obvious that it can be seen a mile away, but it is so well managed.

The show feels like a chorus of black women celebrating the success of their founding mother. Applause is often misinformed, mistakes are shining, and everything ugly (like theft) is getting better. It feels like an unprecedented Black American experience – when one of us succeeds, our families imagine greater success. Success is noted, not exaggerated and interpreted as the foundation for the next big step.

Octavia Spencer and Blair UnderwoodFoto: Amanda Matlovich (Netflix)

Self Made is available on Hope; Hopefully, for hundreds of years, the voices of black women will be heard clearly, and the space will be opened to get the American Dream. When we go through the second recession in two decades, this dream seems to be outdated and everyone is locked up. But it’s been a dream for years, and it’s hard to blame the show’s creators for celebrating it. Madame C.J. To see Walker’s story as anything other than anomaly, many have suffered under capitalism. These are the works of American fairy tales, and for a time, it is hidden from a Black woman’s realization. So why not celebrate now? The dream is empty, but it is still a fun journey to follow the fairy tales as far as you can tell.

