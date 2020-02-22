[self-support-enterprises-has-new-program-developed-to-get-safe-and-sound-consuming-h2o-to-people]

-
-
-
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — If a organic disaster strikes, families can be still left superior and dry. 1 firm has a new plan that delivers reduction to local people.
Self-Enable Enterprises has a new Emergency Providers system built to get risk-free ingesting h2o to households in want.
Tami McVay, the Unexpected emergency Providers Application Supervisor at Self-Aid joined Latino Existence host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios to chat about these new services.
