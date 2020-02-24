[selfie-seekers-problems-almond-crops]

(KCRA/NBC Information) Almond orchards are in whole bloom in California, and which is producing an influx of unwelcome readers in pursuit of the ideal picture.

Farmer Matt Cooley says selfie seekers by the hundreds are venturing on to his property close to Dixon to get shots.

Cooley says individuals have harmed water lines, still left trash powering and have even gotten trapped on his house.

“No Trespassing” indications have small impact.

“People walk correct by the indicator, or get a photograph with the sign in some cases,” Cooley says.

It is grow to be this kind of a trouble that the Solano County Sheriff’s Section issued a reminder that trespassing is a misdemeanor that can result in arrest.

There is also an unseen hazard for trespassers: pesticide publicity.

