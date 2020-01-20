Selling a luxury presidential jet through a competition

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

One might assume that a luxury jet, especially one with a large “presidential suite” and private bathroom, is not difficult to sell on the open market. This assumption, which Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador can confirm, would be wrong. The left-wing Mexican leader has found that unloading the custom-built Boeing 787 Dreamliner, left behind by its predecessor, former President Enrique Pena Nieto, was actually much more difficult than he originally imagined.

Lopez Obrador reportedly officially rejected the idea of ​​raffling off his predecessor’s $ 130 million luxury jet late last week since a year of efforts to sell it failed.

The luxury jet was thrown as a symbol of the excess of state elites during its campaign for the highest office in Mexico, a country in which around half of the population is affected by poverty. For his own trip, Lopez Obrador placed emphasis on commercial flights and auctioned off many government planes and helicopters as part of his commitment to reasonable expenses.

But the jet stayed because it didn’t find a buyer looking for its custom properties, and when it returned from a trip to California that involved a sales call with another round of potential buyers, Lopez Obrador seemed ready to Think outside the box for new ways of disposing of the jet, which was first bought in 2012.

According to Lopez Obrador, the plane is now being unloaded through a national raffle. The federal lottery sells 6 million tickets at around 500 pesos ($ 26.70) each.

However, this plan seemed to surprise Minister of Transport Javier Jimenez Espriu when asked about it by the local media. It also seems that this solution may be a little out of the box for the Minister of Transport. When Jimenez Espriu was asked directly if this was a viable plan, he was far from encouraging.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Jimenez Espriu in a video published on the social media of the Reforma newspaper. “I think there are other more immediate (options).”

He continued: “People will decide what is best.”

So far, Mexico has tried to relocate the plane by selling it to a group of companies, renting it by the hour, or trading it for medical equipment. None of these agreements worked. According to Mexico’s president, a potential buyer offered $ 125 million last week, but it was an offer that Mexico cannot accept as it is below a United States-backed $ 130 million rating.

And if sales continue to stall and a raffle is too high, there is always jet sharing. Formerly known as JetSmarter, XO has set itself the goal of becoming the Uber of private plane travel – and if a company is already booking a customer group looking for private jet service, who knows? The company may only have a whole tranche of customers who are actually looking for a private jet with a presidential suite.

Sure, it’s a bit unlikely, but after taking a year to find no buyers in the market and a raffle apparently on the table, handing over a ridesharing luxury jet isn’t even the most unlikely outcome in this story.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.