Selling alcohol online: mother’s shock after 15-year-old daughter buys wine online

A Taupō mom is shocked by the ease with which her 15-year-old daughter was able to buy wine online and have it delivered to her home.

Sarah Fraser believes that the current rules give online retailers a free pass to flout the laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to anyone under the age of 18.

She said her daughter had made purchases at online retailer 1-day.co.nz Monday evening when an advertisement appeared for 1-day.co.nz Bottle – the site’s online alcohol arm .

By clicking on it, Fraser’s daughter started browsing sweet-tasting wines, beers and spirits for as little as $ 4.

READ MORE:

• Teenagers’ access to alcohol becomes “out of control” in Dunedin

• Frequent alcohol use among adolescents leads to alcohol and drug use problems in adulthood, study finds

• Adolescents face the ban on take-out alcohol

When she told her father that she could buy a bottle of wine, he was also curious if it was possible and told him to try.

Fraser’s daughter was asked twice to click Yes to confirm that she was 18 years old – once when entering the site and once just before buying the bottle – but otherwise she only faced to no other control.

Two days later, his bottle arrived at the family’s doorstep.

“I thought, ‘You have to make fun of me,'” said Fraser.

“You can buy beer, spirits and wine online, and you don’t have to be 18 – you just have to check yes.”

Wine Central handles online alcohol sales for 1-day.co.nz, processing deliveries from a warehouse in Albany, Auckland.

A director of Wine Central, who did not want to be named, understood Fraser’s concern but said that his company had a valid license to sell alcohol and complied with the law.

According to the 2012 Law on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol, companies that sell alcohol on the Internet had to obtain an off-site license called a distance seller.

This required them to take reasonable steps to verify that the purchaser and recipient of the alcohol were 18 years of age or older.

These reasonable steps simply included asking a buyer to check a box declaring that he was 18 or older when he entered the site, and then asking again just before the end of the liquor sale.

Fraser said she was shocked that the law was so lax.

“I know the training I had to take to get my liquor license to work in a dairy that sold alcohol,” she said.

“And we can’t sell it unless we see a photo ID or a driver’s license – there are so many things you need to be careful about.”

At a place where Fraser worked, the owner checked a client’s ID and asked how old he was, but did not notice that the ID was incorrect.

It turned out to be a police bite and the store was fined.

The director of Wine Central said he would not object if Fraser campaigned to change the law so that all the alcohol delivered was signed.

His business used to do this, but most of the customers were at work during the day and had alcohol delivered to them.

“They said ‘why the hell can’t you leave him on the doorstep’,” he said.

Dr Nicki Jackson, executive director of Alcohol Healthwatch, said that countries around the world were grappling with this problem.

“Everyone is now looking at what the regulations should look like in terms of online sales because compliance is very difficult,” she said.

Research abroad has shown that some online websites are regularly sold to underage children, while some districts in the United States have banned the sale of alcohol online, she said.

It was important to define the rules well because alcohol was the most harmful drug for young people, both by damaging their brains and leaving them prone to take risks while being weakened, said Jackson.

.