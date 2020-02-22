[selma-blair-and-sarah-michelle-gellar-get-pleasure-from-a-mini-meeting-with-the-director-of-&-#-39-cruel-intentions-&-#-39]

%MINIFYHTMLdea84023473694e9241e9e2f1398cecb11%

Instagram

Upon republishing Selma’s write-up about their assembly, director Roger Kumble jokes that he was only a sushi deliveryman just before referring to the legendary on-screen kiss of actresses in the 1999 cult common.

Selma Blair Y Sarah Michelle Gellar teamed up with director and screenwriter Roger Kumble for a mini “Cruel intentions“reunion.

The couple, who played rivals in the 1999 cult typical, achieved at Selma’s residence and documented the assembly on social media with a series of selfies.

“I can’t display how fantastic it feels for my mates to appear and deliver lunch and news from the environment. So I will merely share the normal satisfied selfies. With love,” Selma, who exposed that she was fighting a number of sclerosis in 2018, wrote ” Who realized that this trio of #cruelintentions would be for good? ”

Sarah, 42, spoke with her followers about an internal joke she shares with Selma, 47, in her account, including: “There are no cruel intentions in this article. Very little acknowledged actuality: from the day we achieved @selmablair Scarah known as me. ” ”

Whilst Sarah blamed Roger, 53, for the exclusive nickname, the “Lawfully Blonde” star joked, “Scarah my really like,” in the remarks part.

Meanwhile, Roger joked on his Instagram account that he was just a sushi delivery dude who had run into the meeting.

“1st working day in my new occupation as a Sugarfish Postmates supplier and see who I meet up with! @Selmablair and @sarahmgellar!” He wrote together with a screenshot of the actress’s selfie together.

He also referred to the iconic duo kiss in the duo, saying, “I experimented with to make them kiss, then they threw me out with no a tip,” and Sarah then identified as him “the finest deliveryman of @postmates I have found (and most proficient). ”

Selma included: “I appreciate you as @sugarfishbynozawa Postmates dude. Nicely accomplished.”