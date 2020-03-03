selma-gets-grant-to-make-manufacturer-new-city-park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Selma neighborhood will soon welcome a new park.

The town received a grant of almost $four.five million thanks to Proposition 68.

The 2018 California Parks and Drinking water bond will allow the metropolis to build the new park near Rockwell Pond.

The city will get the 28-acre parcel to construct new playground products, a water engage in park, a going for walks path, and two basketball courts.

It truly is a massive shift for the group. The last park constructed in Selma was Shafer Park back again in the mid-80s.