selma-police-officer-concerned-in-multi-vehicle-crash,-taken-to-healthcare-facility

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) — California Highway Patrol says a Selma police officer was taken to the healthcare facility after a multi-car or truck crash Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a connect with just soon after 12 p.m. in close proximity to Floral and Thompson Avenues.

When the officer was attempting to crystal clear both equally techniques by coming into the intersection, his automobile and a further car or truck collided, pushing the police cruiser into a few extra cars and trucks.

The officer was then taken to the hospital. His problem is unknown.

No a single else concerned in the crash was taken to a clinic. There were only grievances of ache.