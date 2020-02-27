semi-driver-dies-soon-after-hitting-minivan,-traffic-pole-in-extended-grove:-lake-county-sheriff

The driver of a semitrailer died following crashing into a minivan and a website traffic pole Thursday early morning in Extensive Grove, in accordance to the Lake County sheriff’s business.

The semi was heading north on Route 83 about 11: 05 a.m. when it struck a southbound minivan trying to change still left on to Westmoreland Push, according to sheriff’s workplace spokesman Chris Covelli.

The truck hit the minivan, a visitors pole and then drove into an embankment, Covelli claimed.

The driver, and sole occupant of the semi, died at the scene, he reported. Crews were being however trying to extricate the driver an hour after the crash.

There had been no important accidents to the occupant of the minivan, he mentioned. Highway closures on Route 83 are envisioned to past into the night hurry.

The Lake County coroner’s business has not introduced details on the demise.