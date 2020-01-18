Semi-retired and living a full life in Bangkok

Mike Gagne was born almost into skiing. Born and raised north of Ottawa, Canada, he spent his childhood in the Edelweiss Valley, skiing both on the Quebec ski team and later as a professional for a short time. This led to a position as head of a ski school for several years, until he settled into what he calls a real job in the wood flooring industry. When he began to unfurl 35 years of his business on the floor, he thought of a life away from the cold.

“My professional life stayed with me in Montreal, Quebec, Vancouver and Seattle. All the beautiful places, but I was ready to escape the snow.” Mike’s business trips brought him many times to Southeast Asia. He was excited.

“I was in Asia to supply products to China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. My first trip here, I really enjoyed the culture and the world and tried to incorporate some time into my business trips. About nine years ago I went it alone, supplying for companies and it made sense to live in Bangkok, which allows easy access to the rest of Asia. “

Mike’s move to Thailand came almost seamlessly, entrepreneurially. He now acts as an intermediary between wood flooring producers and the end customer, and as long as he has his phone and computer, he can work anywhere in the world.

“I have been able to work independently because of the relationships I have established with my clients for years and decades. There is no legal status in Thailand to restrict what I do. I had no wreath to go through.”

Mike found a comfortable three-bedroom apartment in Bangkok that rented for 20,000 baht ($ 600) a month. At first, she kept the condo in Montreal, but soon decided that Bangkok was where she wanted to be. “The fees, taxes and maintenance of the apartment kill me, so I was selling everything in Canada. I don’t plan on returning right now. I have everything I want here, including a large parking lot for my motorcycles.”

The motorcycle tour has become central to Mike’s social life in Thailand. Although only started four years ago, he spends most of his time touring Thailand and Southeast Asia, collecting up to 6,000 miles a month on his bicycles.

“I’ve traveled to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, China and traveled to Mount Everest last year. I’ve been to every province in Thailand, most of them many times. My tour budget is around 1,500 baht. per day ($ 45) This is about $ 15 per stay, $ 12 for fuel and the rest for food.

I had no wreath to pass.

“Where in the world can you get this kind of value for money? The rooms are awesome, the food is great, the people are great and the roads are great. In Canada I could spend my daily budget just for lunch.

After he decided to settle in Bangkok, Mike met and married his wife Nana, who was then working for a multinational company. Mike and Nana live on a monthly budget of about $ 2,500, which is split into $ 600 for rent, $ 450 for food, $ 150 for utilities, $ 450 for their health and safety and about $ 750. for travel and tours. Mike says he and his wife leave some room for surprise at the expense or the occasional figure.

Although he has insurance coverage that would cover emergency care if he ever had an accident, Mike covered the medical expenses out of his own pocket. “My experience with the health system in Bangkok has been excellent. Dental care is excellent. In most cases you can just go to a dental office and do a checkup and a cleaning for about $ 25.”

When he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he had done all of his preliminary work in Bangkok, but returned to Canada for surgery. “I knew someone who knew someone who brought me into the maze of national health, but if I didn’t, I would have paid to do it here in Thailand.”

Although he considers himself an official retiree, Mike holds his hand in the wood flooring industry as an independent agent, supplying Asian products to some of his former clients in Canada. This brings in a small but reliable income to supplement what Mike calls adequate savings.

“I could expand my supplies, but it goes into my riding and exploring the country. My priorities have changed since I was diagnosed with cancer. Life is short and I don’t want to go through this last stage too hard.

“Overall, my life here is very satisfying. My wife and I love Bangkok’s nightlife, which means international cuisine, movies from everywhere, and live performances and music. Horse riding is a big part of my life and wherever I go. If I drive, people are friendly, adventurous and extremely helpful. I can’t speak Thai, but people always try to help me when I’m on the road. The beauty of this country never ends, from the beaches to the mountains and everything between.

“Cycling with my friends from all over the world exposed me to the rich culture and history of the country. I enjoy life to the fullest at a time when some of my old friends in Canada are theirs.

Eleni Victoria’s article Semi-Retired and Living a Full Life in Bangkok first appeared on International Living.