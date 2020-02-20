[semi-truck-fireplace-closes-several-lanes-of-southbound-interstate-5,-just-north-of-castaic]

A diminished Victoria’s Mystery is offered
NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Mystery, which the moment described hot with its leggy supermodels prancing close to in their bras and outsized angel wings, is becoming sold as females significantly look for kinds that more realistically match their body sort.
The company’s proprietor, L Manufacturers, reported that the private-fairness organization Sycamore Brand names will buy 55% of Victoria’s Secret for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio company will hold the remaining 45% stake. Immediately after the sale, L Makes will be still left with its Bathtub & Human body Functions chain and Victoria’s Solution will come to be a private corporation.
German gunman contacting for genocide kills 9 people
HANAU, Germany (AP) — A 43-calendar year-aged German man who posted a manifesto contacting for the “complete extermination” of quite a few “races or cultures in our midst” shot and killed 9 folks of international track record, most of them Turkish, in an attack on a hookah bar and other web pages in a Frankfurt suburb, authorities explained Thursday.
He was later found dead at his residence together with his mother, and authorities stated they were being dealing with the rampage as an act of domestic terrorism.
Next firefighter who died in the Porterville library hearth has been identified
PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – The 2nd firefighter who shed his existence the Porterville library hearth has been located, in accordance to the city’s fire office.
Officials confirmed Wednesday soon soon after 11 p.m. that Firefighter Patrick Jones was discovered in the Porterville Town Library developing. He will be transported to Tulare County Coroner’s Business office.
