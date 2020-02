A semi trailer is burning on the proper shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 roughly two miles south of Grapevine Street, in accordance to the California Freeway Patrol.

The section mentioned the sluggish lane will be shut as the Kern County Hearth Division performs to set the hearth out.

Two of the four lanes on northbound I-5 are now closed, in accordance to the CHP. Motorists are inspired to slow down while driving via the spot.